Germany's new tool for achieving 2030 climate goals - stop using energy
Jan. 11, 2022 11:51 AM ETXOM, RDS.A, URA, CCJ, VET, EQNRBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor17 Comments
- On the back of Germany shutting half its nuclear fleet January 1st and planning to shut the remaining half this year, Climate Minister Robert Habeck unveiled a new report indicating Germans will need to reduce final energy consumption by 20-25% if the Country is to hit its 2030 climate goals.
- This comes as the debate continues within Europe regarding policy-linked "sustainable energy" definitions, where Germany is pitted against the likes of France and the Czech Republic, countries that believe nuclear energy should be defined as "sustainable."
- The report out of Berlin indicates Germany was able to reduce absolute emissions by 15mtpa from 2010-2020; however, the Country needs to reduce emissions by an additional 40mtpa from 2022-2030 if it is to hit 2030 emissions targets.
- Mr. Habeck proposed a series of measures to meet climate targets - mandate that 2% of state and community land be used for wind power, ensure all new buildings have roof-top solar panels, investments in green hydrogen - but perhaps most politically controversial is the statement that Germans must consume significantly less energy.
- Given the well documented relationship between GDP-per-capita and energy consumption, it may be difficult for fellow European politicians to get on board with Germany's proposals; particularly as France produces nearly 2/3rds of its electricity needs carbon free from Nuclear.
- European consumers are sure to be focused on upcoming proposals, alongside domestic energy producers like Equinor (NYSE:EQNR), Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) and Vermillion (NYSE:VET), and uranium producers like Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) and others (NYSEARCA:URA).