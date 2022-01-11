Boeing beats Airbus for full-year orders, lags on deliveries
- Boeing (BA +2.4%) reports 909 gross orders last year, more than double its total for the previous two years combined and outpacing Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY -0.3%) for the first time in three years.
- After cancellations and conversions and upward accounting adjustments, Boeing ended 2021 with 535 net orders.
- For Q4, Boeing's commercial airplanes programs reported 99 total deliveries, lifting aircraft deliveries for the full year to 340, up from 157 in 2020 but down from 380 in 2019 and a record 806 jets in 2018.
- Q4 totals included 84 orders for new production freighters, surpassing the company's previous record of 83 set in 2018.
- Yesterday, Airbus reported 771 gross new commercial orders in 2021, with a net total of 507 after cancellations, almost twice its 2020 level.
- Airbus delivered 611 jets for the full year, retaining its crown as the world's largest jetmaker.