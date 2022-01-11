Mall stocks gain as ICR Conference tamps down anxiety over inflation and omicron

Jan. 11, 2022 11:56 AM ETOn Holding AG (ONON), ANF, DXLG, CURVGPS, M, KSS, DDS, URBN, VSCO, EXPRBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Elegant Shopping Mall

IGphotography/E+ via Getty Images

  • Mall stocks are having a strong day after some positive trends emerge from the highly-watched ICR Conference in the retail sector.
  • Companies that have updated guidance have mainly surprised to the upside and concerns over omicron have faded a bit. Execs have also pointed to strong pricing trends in the apparel sector with promotional activity being held back. That trend is helping to offset some inflation costs.
  • Notable gainers include Torrid Holdings (CURV +12.0%), Destination XL Group (DXLG +6.7%), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF +6.5%), On Holdings (ONON +5.6%), Express (EXPR +5.7%), Victoria's Secret (VSCO +3.9%), Urban Outfitters (URBN +3.2%), Dillard's (DDS +5.4%), Kohl's (KSS +3.2%), Macy's (M +2.8%) and Gap (GPS +2.6%).
  • Read a rundown of some of the latest reports on ICR.
