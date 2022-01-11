Veru rebounds on late recognition of Fast Track tag for breast cancer drug

Jan. 11, 2022 12:01 PM ETVeru Inc. (VERU)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Dollar moving up. Money finance growth chart graph stock market

Aslan Alphan/iStock via Getty Images

  • Veru (VERU +23.2%) shares have recovered after five straight sessions of losses on above-average volume as the market react to the Fast Track Designation granted by the FDA to the company’s experimental breast cancer therapy enobosarm.
  • Despite a sharp rise in the pre-market after the announcement, Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) recorded a 52-week low on Monday to continue its five-day skid.
  • However, today, adding more than a fifth to its market cap, Miami, Florida-based biopharma company has posted the highest intraday gain since February 2021.
  • Despite the recent selloff, H. C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen welcomed the FDA’s decision to award the Fast Track tag for enobosarm.
  • “We note that the clinical development and review of enobosarm could be expedited with the Fast Track designation, which may also grant eligibility for accelerated approval and priority review if certain criteria are met,” Chen wrote. The firm reiterated the Buy rating and $21 per share target on the stock.
  • Despite a loss of ~44.1% over the past year, Veru (VERU) has remained a favorite among Wall Street analysts.
