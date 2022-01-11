Digital Ally jumps as Q4 revenue to exceed $11M, above prior guidance of $9M
- Digital Ally (DGLY +5.7%) rallies as its total unaudited revenues for 2021 are projected to exceed $11M for Q4 and $20M for FY, surpassing previously issued guidance of $9M and ~$18M, respectively.
- The Company also reaffirms its anticipated 2022 FY revenues to be ~$50M vs. consensus of $36.29M.
- The Company also initiated a stock buy-back program during Q4 2021 for up to $10M of common stock and to date has purchased more than 1.7M shares pursuant to that program.
- “We believe these numbers affirm our confidence in the structure, synergies and performance of all of our lines of business.” said Stan Ross, CEO.