Digital Ally jumps as Q4 revenue to exceed $11M, above prior guidance of $9M

Jan. 11, 2022 12:03 PM ETDigital Ally, Inc. (DGLY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Digital Ally (DGLY +5.7%) rallies as its total unaudited revenues for 2021 are projected to exceed $11M for Q4 and $20M for FY, surpassing previously issued guidance of $9M and ~$18M, respectively.
  • The Company also reaffirms its anticipated 2022 FY revenues to be ~$50M vs. consensus of $36.29M.
  • The Company also initiated a stock buy-back program during Q4 2021 for up to $10M of common stock and to date has purchased more than 1.7M shares pursuant to that program.
  • “We believe these numbers affirm our confidence in the structure, synergies and performance of all of our lines of business.” said Stan Ross, CEO.
