DocuSign rises almost 7% as CEO buys up company's shares

Jan. 11, 2022 12:08 PM ETDocuSign, Inc. (DOCU)ARKKBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor9 Comments

DocuSign headquarters building

Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares rose almost 7%, Tuesday, as Chief Executive Daniel Springer purchased approximately $5 million worth of the company's stock.
  • According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Springer on Monday purchased 38,192 shares of DocuSign (DOCU) stock at an average price of $131.25 a share. It was Springer's second notable stock purchase of late, as he purchased $4.8 million DocuSign (DOCU) stock in early December.
  • Last week, investor Cathie Wood sold off approximately 58% of the DocuSign (DOCU) shares held by three Ark Invest ETFs, including the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).
  • DocuSign (DOCU) shares have performed erratically over the last month since the company gave a disappointing quarterly forecast that led investors to shave off more than one-third of DocuSign's (DOCU) value in one day.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.