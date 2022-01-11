DocuSign rises almost 7% as CEO buys up company's shares
- DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares rose almost 7%, Tuesday, as Chief Executive Daniel Springer purchased approximately $5 million worth of the company's stock.
- According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Springer on Monday purchased 38,192 shares of DocuSign (DOCU) stock at an average price of $131.25 a share. It was Springer's second notable stock purchase of late, as he purchased $4.8 million DocuSign (DOCU) stock in early December.
- Last week, investor Cathie Wood sold off approximately 58% of the DocuSign (DOCU) shares held by three Ark Invest ETFs, including the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).
- DocuSign (DOCU) shares have performed erratically over the last month since the company gave a disappointing quarterly forecast that led investors to shave off more than one-third of DocuSign's (DOCU) value in one day.