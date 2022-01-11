Dren Bio in up to $1B deal with Pfizer for oncology bispecific antibody candidates
Jan. 11, 2022 12:15 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Dren Bio has brokered a research collaboration and license arrangement with Pfizer (PFE -0.1%) that could be worth more than $1B to the privately held biotech.
- The collaboration focuses on the development of bispecific antibodies for select oncology targets using Dren's proprietary Targeted Myeloid Engager and Phagocytosis platform.
- The platform engages a receptor selectively expressed on myeloid cells (monocytes, macrophages, and dendritic cells). Some myeloid cells, such as tumor-associated macrophages, can be in the tumor microenvironment where they can be immunosuppressive.
- Pfizer has already made a $25M upfront payment. Milestone payments could add up to another $1B. Also, Dren Bio is eligible to receive tiered royalties on net sales.
- Yesterday, Pfizer inked deals with mRNA companies.