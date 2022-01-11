Dren Bio in up to $1B deal with Pfizer for oncology bispecific antibody candidates

Jan. 11, 2022 12:15 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Dentritic Cell activate T cells, trigger immune responses, they are responsible of cells protection of the body.

Design Cells/iStock via Getty Images

  • Dren Bio has brokered a research collaboration and license arrangement with Pfizer (PFE -0.1%) that could be worth more than $1B to the privately held biotech.
  • The collaboration focuses on the development of bispecific antibodies for select oncology targets using Dren's proprietary Targeted Myeloid Engager and Phagocytosis platform.
  • The platform engages a receptor selectively expressed on myeloid cells (monocytes, macrophages, and dendritic cells). Some myeloid cells, such as tumor-associated macrophages, can be in the tumor microenvironment where they can be immunosuppressive.
  • Pfizer has already made a $25M upfront payment. Milestone payments could add up to another $1B. Also, Dren Bio is eligible to receive tiered royalties on net sales.
  • Yesterday, Pfizer inked deals with mRNA companies.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.