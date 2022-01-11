GE grabs new Buy rating at Bernstein on upside via spinoffs, cost cuts
- General Electric (GE +2.1%) is on the rise after picking up a new Outperform rating from Bernstein analyst Brendan Luecke, who views the planned split into three companies as good news for investors.
- "GE's component parts are easily scalable public companies, and improved line of sight to financials and end markets will only benefit shareholders," Luecke writes, foreseeing more cost reductions leading to better than expected profits.
- The analyst forecasts GE's 2023 EPS of $5.74 and $7.19 in 2024, above Wall Street consensus for $5.63 and $6.53, respectively, according to Al Root at Barron's.
- Luecke also launches Danaher (DHR +0.2%) and Rockwell Automation (ROK +0.8%) at Outperform, seeing Danaher's healthcare franchise as well positioned to manage as COVID-19 winds down, while praising Rockwell's growth strategy.
- The Bernstein team rates Emerson Electric (EMR +0.5%) at Market Perform, saying long-term concerns about oil and gas exposure vs. the decarbonizing agenda "keep us up at night."
- 3M (MMM +0.1%) is rated Market Perform, citing inflation and PFAS-related risks.
