Krispy Kreme trades higher after BofA says a premium valuation is warranted
Jan. 11, 2022 12:36 PM ETKrispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Bank of America starts off coverage of Krispy Kreme (DNUT +2.4%) with a Buy rating.
- The firm points to Krispy Kreme's distinctive and popular product offering, ability to leverage existing capacity to drive higher returns and long term opportunity to grow U.S. and Canada access points to 8,000 from about 3,750 today.
- Analyst Sara Senatore: "Given the robust double-digit growth profile of its top line and earnings, we believe Krispy Kreme should trade at a premium consistent with its faster growth and higher returns."
- BofA derives a price objective of $23 on DNUT by applying a 18X multiple to the FY23 EBITDA estimate.
