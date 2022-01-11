Iris Energy stock jumps as hashrate climbs 14% in December
- Sustainable bitcoin miner Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) stock jumps 13% after the company's operating hashrate of 748 petahash/second climbs 14% in December. The increase is driven by the installation of new generation miners to replace existing lower efficiency miners.
- Bitcoin (BTC-USD) mining production of 124 in December increases 10% from November, generating monthly operating revenue of $6.2M. This puts IREN near the bottom of the overall crypto mining market share. Still, IREN's revenue growth soars 483% on a Y/Y basis.
- With regards to construction updates in Canada, IREN's Mackenzie remains on track to deliver capacity of 1.5 exahash/second in 2022, with the first 0.3 EH/s expected in Q2 followed by full ramp up expected in Q3.
- Long-lead procurement is complete at Prince George, with construction on track to deliver 1.4 EH/s in Q3 and expanding to 2.4 EH/s in 2023.
- As the company expands its footprint in North America, progress has been made on large-scale project sites in Texas, including design, planning and electrical connection studies; plans are well advanced to open an office in Texas in early 2022, the company says.
