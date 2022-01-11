Virgin Orbit rockets higher ahead of potential launch as early as tomorrow (update)
Jan. 11, 2022 12:41 PM ETVirgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (VORB), SPIRSPCEBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Update 12:53pm: Adds Virgin Orbit tweet.
- Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) skyrocketed 21% ahead of a launch of its third commercial space flight as early as tomorrow.
- Virgin Orbit just tweeted that it's still on track to hit the launch window for tomorrow, which opens at 1pm PT.
- The rocket launch window opens tomorrow and the backup windows extend through the month, according to a statement yesterday. The launch will include satellites for the US Department of Defense’s Space Test Program, Polish company SatRevolution, and Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR). Spire Global shares gained 14%.
- Shares of Virgin Orbit, which went public late last month through a de-spacing transaction, have recently staged a comeback after a weak public debut.
- VORB's go-public deal appeared to have underwhelmed investors in general, as the company raised just $228M cash through the merger instead of the roughly $483M that it originally expected.
- Virgin Orbit (VORB) is a space-launching firm that has sent or plans to soon send satellites into space for militaries, government agencies and private businesses in the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil, Japan and other countries.
- VORB is a sister company to billionaire Rich Branson’s privately held Virgin Atlantic airline and publicly traded space-tourism firm Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE).
