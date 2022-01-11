iRhythm extends gains as Oppenheimer upgrades on Novitas’ update
Jan. 11, 2022 12:49 PM ETiRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- After adding more than a quarter to its value on Monday, iRhythm Technologies (IRTC +6.9%) continues to trade higher as the market weighs in on the updated reimbursement rates published by Novitas for External Electrocardiographic Recording Codes for 2022.
- Arguing that the rates published by the Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC) “is beyond the upper bound of what CMS's proposal on direct inputs gets from rates,” Oppenheimer's Suraj Kalia upgraded iRhythm (NASDAQ:IRTC) to Outperform from Perform.
- The analyst expects that the revision will help overcome the margin and growth headwinds implied in the consensus estimates for the company. The price target of $150 per share indicates a premium of ~15.3% to the last close.
