Banks' Q4 earnings to reflect loan growth and strong credit but lower fees
- Heading into banks' Q4 earnings reports, U.S. banks are expected to benefit from continued solid credit quality and a resumption of loan growth, which slumped during the pandemic, offset by higher costs and lower fees.
- With expectations for the Federal Reserve rate hikes this year to tame inflation, bank stocks have been rising. And while the federal funds rate increases haven't occurred yet, investors will be keenly attuned to banks' guiding for net interest income and net interest margins, especially since they'll be giving their first guidance on 2022.
- Note that in the past two, years the six biggest banks have a relatively good track record of beating the average analyst estimate as seen in the peer stats comparison tab.
- In the near term, credit remains strong and lower than pre-pandemic levels, which bodes well for banks as they'll take fewer charge-offs for bad loans.
- Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin expects earnings to reflect loan growth, led by commercial & industrial and credit cards.
- Also, he sees less reserve releases in Q4 and after, "as most banks are back near CECL Day 1 levels." The financial institutions also face tougher comparisons on fees they get from mortgage banking, trading and investment banking, he added. Deposit service charges will be pressured by lower overdraft fees, he said.
- "Card spend is improving but higher rewards/marketing cost are also a partial drag," Usdin said in a note to clients.
- In Q3, JPMorgan Chase (JPM -0.3%) rattled investors with the hit it took on rewards liability adjustment and its outlook for increasing its marketing costs for its credit card business.
- On the interest rates, "expect banks to give a bullish 2022 NII outlook thanks to the rising forward curve," writes Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck in her Q4 earnings preview for banks and consumer finance.
- A 50-basis-point move up in the short-end of the curve adds 1.6% to median 2022 NII and 2.7% to median 2022 EPS, she notes. "Standouts" are State Street (STT +1.0%) on net interest income at 15% benefit and Wells Fargo (WFC +0.6%) on EPS with a 15% benefit.
- By comparison, a 50-bp move up in the long-end of the curve adds 1.4% to median 2022 NII and 1.9% to median 2022 EPS. In this case, Northern Trust stands out on NII with a 5% benefit and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) on EPS with ~7% benefit.
- Evercore ISI analyst Glenn Schorr expects investment banking to stay strong in Q4, trading to normalize some, and mostly higher markets supporting asset and wealth management.
- For investment banking, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is trending the best, he said, with guidance of mid-30% Y/Y growth. Bank of America (BAC +0.1%) and Morgan Stanley (MS +0.9%) are "lagging a bit" but still positive.
- For capital markets, JPMorgan (JPM) expects fees down ~10% in Q4, relatively flat in equities and down in fixed income, Chief Operating Officer Daniel Pinto said at an industry conference in December.
- Take a look at the six big banks' return on equity (trailing twelve months) for the past five years:
- To see how the same six banks' stocks fared over the past year, click here.
- Here's the schedule for upcoming bank and major financial firm earnings:o Friday, Jan. 14: JPMorgan (JPM), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Wells Fargo (WFC), BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)o Tuesday, Jan. 18: Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC), PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC), Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)o Wednesday, Jan. 19: Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), State Street (NYSE:STT), U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), Comerica (NYSE:CMA), Citizens Financial (NYSE:CFG)o Thursday, Jan. 20: Regions Financial (NYSE:RF), M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB), Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS), KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)o Friday, Jan. 21: Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN), Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)o Tuesday, Jan. 25: American Express (NYSE:AXP), Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) (after-market closes)o Thursday, Jan. 27: Blackstone (NYSE:BX), T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW)o Friday, Jan. 28: Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)
- Looking ahead, Wells Fargo's Mayo sees banks' net interest income growth at best in three decades.