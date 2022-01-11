C-Com Satellite Systems receives over $3M for antenna systems
Jan. 11, 2022 1:07 PM ETC-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CYSNF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- C-Com Satellite Systems (OTCQB:CYSNF +4.3%) jumps after receiving an order in excess of $3M for its iNetVu antenna systems from various customers in the US, Europe and Asia.
- "Despite supply channel and component shortage issues which are affecting many manufacturers, our extensive inventory of ready to ship products makes it possible for us to fulfill large orders within weeks," the company statement.
- The company further notes most of these orders have already shipped in December and January and others are expected to be delivered by the end of second quarter.
- Press Release