Bank of America 2022 energy outlook - buy US onshore oilfield service providers

Jan. 11, 2022 1:12 PM ETHAL, PTEN, NEX, WHD, SLBBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor

Drilling Fracking Rig in the Desert

grandriver/E+ via Getty Images

  • Bank of America sticks to their call for higher US onshore activity to drive share prices in oilfield services during 2022; the bank sees a 22% increase in drilling and completion spend leading to tighter service fundamentals and driving pricing in the sector.
  • Haliburton (NYSE:HAL) remains top pick, with Patterson (NASDAQ:PTEN) Nextier (NYSE:NEX) and Cactus (NYSE:WHD) rounding out the US-onshore levered buy rated stocks.
  • International spend is expected to bounce 25%; however, Bank of America thinks the street is aware, and doesn't see upside to consensus; though the bank is buy-rated Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).
  • The bank notes that OPEC+ rig count has lagged, and sees risk that a US onshore production rebound crowds out the Cartel's production increases this year; the commodity team at Bank of America forecasts 900kb/d of lower-48 supply additions in 2022, on ~100 horizontal rig additions throughout the year.
  • With public e&ps talking about supply discipline, Bank of America sees over half the activity growth coming from private operators in 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.