Bank of America 2022 energy outlook - buy US onshore oilfield service providers
- Bank of America sticks to their call for higher US onshore activity to drive share prices in oilfield services during 2022; the bank sees a 22% increase in drilling and completion spend leading to tighter service fundamentals and driving pricing in the sector.
- Haliburton (NYSE:HAL) remains top pick, with Patterson (NASDAQ:PTEN) Nextier (NYSE:NEX) and Cactus (NYSE:WHD) rounding out the US-onshore levered buy rated stocks.
- International spend is expected to bounce 25%; however, Bank of America thinks the street is aware, and doesn't see upside to consensus; though the bank is buy-rated Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).
- The bank notes that OPEC+ rig count has lagged, and sees risk that a US onshore production rebound crowds out the Cartel's production increases this year; the commodity team at Bank of America forecasts 900kb/d of lower-48 supply additions in 2022, on ~100 horizontal rig additions throughout the year.
- With public e&ps talking about supply discipline, Bank of America sees over half the activity growth coming from private operators in 2022.