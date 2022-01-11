Dutch Bros. pops higher on CNBC positive mention

  • Dutch Bros. (NYSE:BROS) neared session highs earlier, now up 3.2%, after a CNBC commentator pitched the shares on the network.
  • CNBC commentator Josh Brown recommended the shares earlier and said that the company's energy drink Blue Rebel is the "star of the show." He said he has a small position and expects to add some at lower prices if market volatility continues.
  • "It's crack," Brown said on the network. "It's like caffeine and Hawaiian Punch and people can't stop drinking it."
  • "I relish the opportunity for the stock to come in," Brown added. "I will keep buying. I'm very excited about this company's prospects."
  • Dutch Bros. short interest is 18.5%.
  • Separately Brown said he recently sold out of his Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) position.
  • "Obviously things get much more challenging now than they were coming out of the pandemic," Brown said. "Most of the stores have reopened, most of the foot traffic has returned."
  • Starbucks shares are down about 1%.
  • Brown also recommended shares of newly public Swiss-sneaker maker On Holding (NYSE:ONON). On Holding rose 4.4%. Brown also said he sold out of his Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) position
  • Yesterday, Dutch Bros is viewed favorably by Cowen after ICR presentation.
