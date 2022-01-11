Policymakers have 'their hands tied' as they try to fight inflation - Vltava Fund
Jan. 11, 2022 1:27 PM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- Daniel Gladiš, founder and a director of the Vltava Fund, argued in a letter to investors that the Federal Reserve and other central banks have "their hands tied" as they look to raise interest rates to fight inflation.
- Gladiš contended that negative real interest rates that have become pronounced during the pandemic have also become necessary to sustain government debt, making it difficult for monetary policymakers to get too aggressive in their rate-hiking programs.
- "Central banks of most western countries have their hands tied on raising rates, ... as they know very well that in many cases highly over-indebted government budgets would not be able to sustain it," Gladiš wrote in a fund letter released this month.
- Given this dynamic, the fund manager described "the path of least resistance" as maintaining "deeply negative real rates."
- Gladiš expects this situation to drive further gains in the stock market, as the Fed and other central banks will be reluctant to engage in the dramatic rate hikes necessary to fight inflation aggressively -- the kind of hawkish move that would likely drive down stock prices.
- "I have to say that the environment I have described ... and which is likely to be with us for the long term, is quite conducive to long-term growth in stock prices," he said.
- That said, the fund manager sees potential further slides for some of the stocks that served as high-fliers during the pandemic, but have seen dramatic sell-offs since the middle of 2021.
- "We think that a number of these stocks are still too expensive and that their declines are far from over," Gladiš warned.
