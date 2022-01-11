Diabetes meds 3 of the 4 highest TV DTC ad spends through 2021

Cheerful handsome bearded smiling guy is holding the copy space. Doc is wearing white uniform and a tie, stands on a light white background

Deagreez/iStock via Getty Images

  • If you think you're seeing a lot of diabetes medications ads on TV, you're not imaging things. From Q1 through Q3 2021, the most money spent on direct-to-consumer drugs went to diabetes drugs.
  • A report from iSpot.tv found from Q1-Q3 2021, three of the top four drugs advertised were Novo Nordisk's (NVO -1.0%) Rybelsus (semaglutide tablets), $159.2M; Abbvie's (ABBV -0.2%) Rinvoq (upadactinib), $129.3M; Eli Lilly's (LLY -0.1%) Trulicity (duraglutide), $118.5M; and Novo Nordisk's Ozempic (semaglutide injection), $105M. Rinvoq is used for autoimmune disorders.
  • Sanofi (SNY -0.4%)/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (REGN +0.4%) asthma and atopic dermatitis treatment Dupixent (dupilimumab) came in fifth with $98.9M
  • In the first three quarters of 2021, national TV spend for brand and OTC drugs was ~$3.3B. That compared to ~$3.1B for the prior-year period.
  • iSpot.tv said that oncology treatment spend increased by 63.7% in the Q1-Q3 2021 period.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor ONeil Trader argues that Novo Nordisk made a great deal in acquiring Dicerna in November.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.