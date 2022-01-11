Diabetes meds 3 of the 4 highest TV DTC ad spends through 2021
Jan. 11, 2022 1:33 PM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV), LLY, REGN, NVOSNYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- If you think you're seeing a lot of diabetes medications ads on TV, you're not imaging things. From Q1 through Q3 2021, the most money spent on direct-to-consumer drugs went to diabetes drugs.
- A report from iSpot.tv found from Q1-Q3 2021, three of the top four drugs advertised were Novo Nordisk's (NVO -1.0%) Rybelsus (semaglutide tablets), $159.2M; Abbvie's (ABBV -0.2%) Rinvoq (upadactinib), $129.3M; Eli Lilly's (LLY -0.1%) Trulicity (duraglutide), $118.5M; and Novo Nordisk's Ozempic (semaglutide injection), $105M. Rinvoq is used for autoimmune disorders.
- Sanofi (SNY -0.4%)/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (REGN +0.4%) asthma and atopic dermatitis treatment Dupixent (dupilimumab) came in fifth with $98.9M
- In the first three quarters of 2021, national TV spend for brand and OTC drugs was ~$3.3B. That compared to ~$3.1B for the prior-year period.
- iSpot.tv said that oncology treatment spend increased by 63.7% in the Q1-Q3 2021 period.
