Matterport shares climb 7% as 3D tech company names new Americas director
Jan. 11, 2022 1:34 PM ETMatterport, Inc. (MTTR)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) remained on the rise as trading progressed Tuesday as the spatial-imaging technology company's shares climbed by more than 7% after naming a new managing director for its Americas division.
- Prior to the start of trading, Matterport (MTTR) said it had hired Rob Hines to head up its growth efforts across the U.S., North and South America. Hines comes to Matterport (MTTR) from Block.one, a provider of blockchain technology, where he had been chief revenue officer.
- Volume in Matterport (MTTR) shares was high in afternoon trading, with 5.4 million shares exchanged. The company averages 6.7 million shares trading hands on a daily basis.
- In December, Matterport (MTTR) Chief Executive R.J. Pittman said the company was a "transformational business" in the area of 3D imaging and spatial technology.