Roku adds prominent Live TV Zone to menus

    Roku Live TV Zone
  • Roku (ROKU +2.3%) has updated its system to build more centralized access to live television on the platform.
  • The streaming gatekeeper added the "Live TV Zone" to its left-hand navigation menu.
  • That promises easy access to the Live TV Channel Guide that it powers with The Roku Channel as well as cable alternatives. There are more than 200 free live linear TV channels accessible through the guide, Roku says.
  • "Our recent streaming survey revealed that 61% of users without traditional pay TV still watch live news at least multiple times a week so this update will give users direct access to live entertainment in just a few clicks," says Roku's Preston Smalley.
  • Roku is on the rebound yesterday and today after the stock fell nearly 7% Friday amid news that its Platforms chief is exiting the company.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.