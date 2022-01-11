Roku adds prominent Live TV Zone to menus
Jan. 11, 2022 1:37 PM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Roku (ROKU +2.3%) has updated its system to build more centralized access to live television on the platform.
- The streaming gatekeeper added the "Live TV Zone" to its left-hand navigation menu.
- That promises easy access to the Live TV Channel Guide that it powers with The Roku Channel as well as cable alternatives. There are more than 200 free live linear TV channels accessible through the guide, Roku says.
- "Our recent streaming survey revealed that 61% of users without traditional pay TV still watch live news at least multiple times a week so this update will give users direct access to live entertainment in just a few clicks," says Roku's Preston Smalley.
- Roku is on the rebound yesterday and today after the stock fell nearly 7% Friday amid news that its Platforms chief is exiting the company.