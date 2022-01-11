Beyond Meat is on watch with McPlant burgers and Beyond Fried Chicken out in the wild
Jan. 11, 2022
- Yum Brands' (NYSE:YUM) KFC started selling its Beyond Fried Chicken menu item yesterday in a highly-watched partnership with Beyond Meat (BYND +4.3%).
- The chain is offering the plant-based fried chicken in six and twelve piece orders, as well as part of a combo meal.
- Eater.com says when Beyond Fried Chicken is dunked into the signature KFC Sauce it is pretty indistinguishable from a nugget that is made with actual chicken. The flavor is observed to be appropriately meaty and seasoned well, although the texture is not a perfect match with real chicken. KFC is making clear that Beyond Fried Chicken is not being made specifically for vegans and vegetarians since they are being made on the same basket, griddle or area as meat items - similar to the McPlant burger at McDonald's.
- "For plant-based meat alternatives to have a real, meaningful future in the world of fast food, chains like KFC have to figure out how to better mimic the texture of the meats they’re seeking to replace," warns the foodie publication.
- There is a better review from UPROXX on Beyond Fried Chicken. The takeaway is that while KFC is not giving consumers something that will replace a piece of their Original Recipe fried chicken because the Beyond Fried Chicken is essentially a chicken nugget, it is still said to be one of the best chicken nuggets currently on the fast food market, real or fake.
- Investors will be watching the Beyond Fried Chicken and McPlant test runs to see if they become permanent menu additions.
