TD SYNNEX reports first results after merger, stock down 3%
Jan. 11, 2022 1:56 PM ETTD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- TD SYNNEX (SNX -3.3%) is down despite reporting beat on both lines in its fourth quarter earnings results.
- Revenue of $15.61B (+155.1% Y/Y) beats by $90M. The increase reflects an impact of completion of the merger with Tech Data on Sept. 1, 2021.
- Operating income was $185M compared to $200M a year ago.
- Non-GAAP operating income increased to $408M from $221M in 4Q20.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $2.86 beats by $0.18; GAAP EPS of $1.24 beats by $0.09.
- "Fiscal Q4 represents our first 90 days together as TD SYNNEX. The team responded to the ongoing supply chain challenges with an unwavering focus, strong execution and collaboration, leading to results ahead of expectations," says CEO Rich Hume
- Operating margin for the year was 1.97%
- For the full-year, revenue increased 58.3% to $31.6B.
- Synnex declares $0.30/share quarterly dividend, 50% increase from prior dividend of $0.20
- Q1 2022 Guidance: Revenue is expected to be in the range of $14.75-$15.75B vs. consensus of $15.52B
- Net Income is to be within $74-$134M; on a Non-GAAP basis, net income to be between $245-$275M.
- GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.77-$1.39
- Non-GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of $2.55-$2.85 vs. consensus of $2.68
- FY 2022 Guidance: GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of $4.83-$5.90; Non-GAAP EPS to be between $10.80-$11.20 vs. consensus of $8.97.