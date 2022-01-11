Bark races higher after guidance update but is still below SPAC closing level
Jan. 11, 2022 2:05 PM ETBARK, Inc. (BARK)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Bark Inc. (BARK +29.3%) soars after the pet supply company posted strong guidance as part of its ICR presentation.
- The retailer guided for FQ3 revenue of $140M vs. $138M consensus and prior guidance for $137M to $139M. The company also named Matt Meeker as its next CEO to take over for Manish Joneja.
- "Our robust holiday season and strong results underscore the power of our brand and our unique value proposition as one of the largest vertically integrated and digitally native dog companies in the world today," updates the new CEO.
- Shares of BARK are still down more than 65% from their post-IPO high and are below the trading level when the SPAC deal closed.