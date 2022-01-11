Oil's relentless march higher - WTI tops $80, energy equities follow
- West Texas oil prices (NYSEARCA:USO) (CL1:COM) are higher by ~$3 this afternoon on light supply news, indicating refineries and speculators are bidding up the price of the commodity as Omicron-linked demand concerns wane.
- WTI is now up ~8% ytd, the US producers (NYSEARCA:XLE) are up ~13%, and large Canadian producers like Cenovus (NYSE:CVE) and MEG (OTCPK:MEGEF) are up 16%; the S&P 500 is down slightly YTD.
- The rally appears to be coming in spite of mixed supply news, rather than on the back of it, with Iran out over the weekend indicating they are having no problem ramping production in the face of US sanctions, and Libya restarting ~500kb/d of supply recently taken offline.
- Bank of America released a report today calling for 900kb/d of US onshore production growth in 2022, with 100 horizontal rigs added by year end.
- The EIA's short-term energy outlook, released this afternoon, calls for ~500kb/d of supply growth (exit-to-exit in 2022).
- As energy companies benefit from oil prices within a few pennies of an eight-year high, energy stock indices (XLE) are just getting back to pre-pandemic levels; note the S&P 500 is up ~40% from pre-pandemic levels.
- On the back of early OPEC+ news this year (NYSE:XOM) (NYSE:CVX), and waning Omicron demand concerns, the market is likely to shift focus to Q1 inventory draws (or builds), with OPEC+ calling for substantial inventory builds, while many banks call for continued inventory draws as OPEC+ continues to miss production quotas.