Apple's oft-criticized $19 polishing cloth is now back in stock
Jan. 11, 2022 By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) $19 polishing cloth, which sparked the ire and criticism of many on the internet for being overpriced, is now back in stock.
- The $19 polishing cloth, which works with any and all Apple (AAPL) products - because heaven forbid it doesn't - sold out the first day it was introduced last October. A number of Seeking Alpha contributors scoffed at the notion that a piece of cloth would sell for $19 and then become backordered, but the product is now firmly back in stock, according to Apple's website.
- Supplies of the Polishing Cloth were likely hurt by supply chain issues, however it does not yet appear to be in-stock at Apple's retail stores just yet.
- The oft-ridiculed cloth is made with "soft, nonabrasive material" and can be used to clean "any Apple display, including nano-texture glass, safely and effectively."
- In other Apple (AAPL) related news, the tech giant is reportedly talking with Major League Baseball about broadcasting games on AppleTV+ next season.