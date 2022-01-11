Apple's oft-criticized $19 polishing cloth is now back in stock

colorful Apple iMac desktop computer

Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) $19 polishing cloth, which sparked the ire and criticism of many on the internet for being overpriced, is now back in stock.
  • The $19 polishing cloth, which works with any and all Apple (AAPL) products - because heaven forbid it doesn't - sold out the first day it was introduced last October. A number of Seeking Alpha contributors scoffed at the notion that a piece of cloth would sell for $19 and then become backordered, but the product is now firmly back in stock, according to Apple's website.
  • Supplies of the Polishing Cloth were likely hurt by supply chain issues, however it does not yet appear to be in-stock at Apple's retail stores just yet.
  • The oft-ridiculed cloth is made with "soft, nonabrasive material" and can be used to clean "any Apple display, including nano-texture glass, safely and effectively."
  • In other Apple (AAPL) related news, the tech giant is reportedly talking with Major League Baseball about broadcasting games on AppleTV+ next season.
