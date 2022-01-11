Biden’s health team is considering new mask distribution plan - Politico
Jan. 11, 2022 2:14 PM ETAlpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT), AHPI, ULTA, LAKEBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor18 Comments
- The health officials under the Biden administration are weighing whether to offer high-quality masks such as KN95 or N95s, for all Americans, Politico reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
- The move comes as COVID-19 cases spike across the country fueled by more contagious Omicron variant, and amid mounting evidence that cloth masks used by many throughout the pandemic are less protective against the new variant.
- Last week, a group of health experts including three former advisors during the Biden transition announced plans for a revamped COVID-19 response that included making N95s or KN95s “readily available to all U.S. residents for free or very low cost.”
- Some officials in the administration led by Surgeon General Vivek Murthy have backed an initiative to distribute high-quality masks for all those who require them. They are reportedly pushing for a decision as soon as Thursday, the publication said.
- Notable masks and PPE makers Alpha Pro Tech (APT +3.5%), Allied Healthcare Products (AHPI +2.2%), Ulta Beauty (ULTA +0.7%) Lakeland Industries (LAKE +0.1%) are trading higher in the afternoon hours.
Read: In December, New York City announced plans to distribute 1M KN95 masks.
