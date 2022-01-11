General Motors plans to launch online car marketplace this spring

General Motors Posts $2.8 Billion Profit In Second Quarter

Mario Tama/Getty Images News

  • General Motors Company (GM +0.2%) is launching an online used vehicle market this spring called CarBravo. While the platform is expected to largely facilitate sales to dealers, it places GM in closer competition to online sellers like Carvana (CVNA +2.9%), CarMax (KMX -0.7%) and Vroom (VRM +5.7%).
  • The new site is expected to debut this spring with Chevrolet, Buick and GMC dealers offering GM-branded vehicles as well as used vehicles from other automakers.
  • General Motors already sells online to consumers directly through its website where a GM Hummer EV can be reserved in a few clicks.
  • The biggest GM news this year is the boost in orders for BrightDrop electric delivery vans.
