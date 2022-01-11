Helbiz Kitchen boosts ghost kitchen global growth with Oracle cloud
Jan. 11, 2022 2:30 PM ETOracle Corporation (ORCL), HLBZBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Helbiz (HLBZ +8.3%) stock rallies as it announced the integration of Oracle’s (ORCL -1.0%) MICROS Simphony Point of Sale technology to support its Helbiz Kitchen operations, which will help to ensure that all orders get processed correctly and out for customer delivery quickly.
- With integrated inventory management, the brand is able to avoid out-of-stock items, while also delivering on its sustainability and waste reduction goals, also with the success of its Italian operations, Helbiz Kitchen is expanding into the U. S. in 2022.
- The surge in online and app-based ordering has sped the adoption of ghost kitchens as a means to efficiently serve consumers looking to discover and enjoy a large spectrum of cuisines.
- “The Oracle platform is the central hub from which all business systems are informed. With embedded analytics, our transaction data will refine day-to-day decision-making, and long-term business strategies.” said Paolo Scocco, GM of Helbiz Kitchen Italy.