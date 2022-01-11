Shimao Group to repay yuan bond after cash influx from property sales: Bloomberg

Shimao International Plaza in Shanghai, China

Anne Czichos/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Struggling property developer Shimao Group Holdings (OTCPK:SHMAY) (OTCPK:SIOPF) plans to repay a local bond maturing Saturday after the company got more cash from property sales than initially expected in December, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
  • The company is among developers such as China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) (OTCPK:EGRNY) facing liquidity stress following China's crackdown on leverage and speculation in the housing space.
  • Shimao's onshore subsidiary Shanghai Shimao sets aside funds to repay the 4.65% yuan bond with 1.9B yuan ($300M) in outstanding principal, the people highlight. It expects to send money ahead of the due date.
  • Still, Shimao must repay or refi some $392.6M in bond maturities and coupons that come due in January, according to Bloomberg data.
  • Additionally, the debt-fueled property developer's credit rating gets cut at Fitch Ratings due to its "lower margin of safety in preserving liquidity," Bloomberg reports.
  • Shimao's move to repay a local bond comes shortly after the company defaulted on a 645M yuan payment.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.