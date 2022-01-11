Shimao Group to repay yuan bond after cash influx from property sales: Bloomberg
Jan. 11, 2022 2:37 PM ETShimao Group Holdings Limited (SHMAY), SIOPFEGRNY, EGRNFBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Struggling property developer Shimao Group Holdings (OTCPK:SHMAY) (OTCPK:SIOPF) plans to repay a local bond maturing Saturday after the company got more cash from property sales than initially expected in December, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
- The company is among developers such as China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) (OTCPK:EGRNY) facing liquidity stress following China's crackdown on leverage and speculation in the housing space.
- Shimao's onshore subsidiary Shanghai Shimao sets aside funds to repay the 4.65% yuan bond with 1.9B yuan ($300M) in outstanding principal, the people highlight. It expects to send money ahead of the due date.
- Still, Shimao must repay or refi some $392.6M in bond maturities and coupons that come due in January, according to Bloomberg data.
- Additionally, the debt-fueled property developer's credit rating gets cut at Fitch Ratings due to its "lower margin of safety in preserving liquidity," Bloomberg reports.
- Shimao's move to repay a local bond comes shortly after the company defaulted on a 645M yuan payment.