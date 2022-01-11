Albertsons in red despite Q3 earnings beat
Jan. 11, 2022 2:46 PM ETAlbertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Albertsons Companies (ACI -8.8%) shares have dropped even after the US pharmacy and food retailer reported better-than-expected Q321 earnings.
- Revenue was up 8.4% Y/Y at $16.7B, beating analyst estimates by $660M. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.79 and GAAP EPS of $0.74 also exceeded expectations.
- Top-line performance was driven by identical sales, or same-store sales, which rose 5.2% Y/Y and 17.5% on a two-year stacked basis. Digital sales too contributed, rising 9% Y/Y and surging 234% on a two-year stacked basis.
- Higher fuel sales and revenue from stores acquired and opened since Q320 also boosted the retailer's revenue.
- Adjusted net income was $457M for the quarter, but gross margin rate decreased to 28.9% from 29.3% in Q320. Margins were hit by increased product costs, driven by an inflationary environment and higher supply chain costs.
- Albertsons also updated its FY21 guidance, now expecting identical sales to drop in the range of -0.8% to -1.2%, compared to a previously-expected drop of -2.5% to -3.5%. Adj. EBITDA is guided to be in the range of $4.25B-$4.30B and adj. net income per Class A common share is projected between $2.90 and $2.95 per share (previously $2.50 to $2.60 per share) vs. consensus of $2.32.
- The company will be focusing on accelerating digital and omnichannel capabilities as well as identifying and driving productivity across operations to offset inflationary pressures. It has been pursuing retail and supply chain operations, merchandising and procurement initiatives and continues to expect to achieve $1.5B in annual gross savings by the end of FY22.
- Earnings press release