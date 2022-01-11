Vuzix names new operations chief
Jan. 11, 2022 2:47 PM ETVuzix Corporation (VUZI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Vuzix (VUZI +3.5%) promotes Pete Jameson to the role of company's new chief operating officer.
- Jameson joined Vuzix in January 2021 and had served as General Manager of Vuzix until this appointment. Prior to joining Vuzix, he served as COO of Osterhout Design Group and has earlier held the role of General Manager & Vice President at Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK).
- "Pete is an accomplished, hands-on executive with a 20-plus year track record of building and scaling B2B/Consumer growth businesses in Silicon-Valley, corporate and international environments," says Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix.
