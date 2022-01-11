Baxter CEO: Omicron has created shortage of some medical supplies
- Baxter International CEO José Almeida said Tuesday that the medical supply maker has seen some shortages lately as the surge of Omicron patients has led to a spike in demand for certain products.
- "It is a challenge for us. We are doing the best we can and we are allocating based on need," the chief executive at Baxter (NYSE:BAX) told CNBC.
- Almeida noted that the company has increased shifts at its manufacturing facilities to provide as much of the needed supplies as possible. However, BAX is restrained by its own supply issues, amid bottlenecks in the supply chain.
- The Baxter CEO predicted that the situation will normalize toward the middle of the year, as the pandemic moves "into an endemic state."
- "By that point, some of the supply chain [issues] will alleviate," he said. "We hope that, by a couple of months, this will become more tame, as we saw happen in South Africa."
- At the same time, Almeida warned that it was difficult to make predictions more than 3-6 months out, due to the changing nature of the economic and medical situations.
