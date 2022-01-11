Facebook loses bid (again) to throw out FTC's antitrust case
Jan. 11, 2022 By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Facebook (FB +1.9%) has again lost a bid to throw out the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust case against it.
- The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia denied Facebook and parent Meta Platforms' attempt to dismiss the monopoly case, and ordered the company to file an answer to the FTC's complaint by Jan. 25.
- The most recent saga around the FTC's antitrust pursuit reaches back to June, when Meta's stock gained after a judge dismissed earlier FTC antitrust cases. That was followed by Facebook reportedly seeking the recusal of new FTC Chair Lina Khan from any new action against the company.
- Khan persisted and refiled the FTC's complaint in mid-August; facing an Oct. 4 deadline, Facebook again sought a dismissal.