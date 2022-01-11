NIO, Baosteel announce strategic partnership
Jan. 11, 2022 3:22 PM ETNIOBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor6 Comments
- NIO (NIO +4.3%) and Chinese steel producer Baoshan Iron & Steel (Baosteel) announce a strategic partnership to collaborate in areas including products and supply chain.
- Baosteel chairman Zou Jixin said the two companies will strengthen cooperation in green, low-carbon areas.
- "NIO needs a global partner like Baosteel to work hand-in-hand on products, supply chain, technology innovation, new material applications and zero-carbon pathways," said NIO CEO William Li.
- Zou said non-oriented silicon steel and automotive plates are products in which Baosteel has an advantage, while QCDDS is a core competency of its integrated material solutions.
- The press release did not disclose more details.