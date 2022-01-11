NIO, Baosteel announce strategic partnership

Building a network towards success

Cecilie_Arcurs/E+ via Getty Images

  • NIO (NIO +4.3%) and Chinese steel producer Baoshan Iron & Steel (Baosteel) announce a strategic partnership to collaborate in areas including products and supply chain.
  • Baosteel chairman Zou Jixin said the two companies will strengthen cooperation in green, low-carbon areas.
  • "NIO needs a global partner like Baosteel to work hand-in-hand on products, supply chain, technology innovation, new material applications and zero-carbon pathways," said NIO CEO William Li.
  • Zou said non-oriented silicon steel and automotive plates are products in which Baosteel has an advantage, while QCDDS is a core competency of its integrated material solutions.
  • The press release did not disclose more details.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.