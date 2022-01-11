Terreno stock slips after Baird downgrade; STAG Industrial raised to Outperform
Jan. 11, 2022 3:29 PM ETTerreno Realty Corporation (TRNO), STAGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) stock drops 1.5% after Baird analyst David Rodgers downgrades the stock to Neutral from Outperform as the industrial REIT has limited upside at its current valuation, "particularly in light of sentiment regarding higher interest rates against one of the lowest-cap-rate stocks in our commercial real estate coverage."
- He also notes that its stabilized acquisition yields "offer less opportunity relative to its cost of capital vis-a-vis its development-oriented peers."
- Terreno (TRNO), though still has a good outlook for cash same-store net operating income at just over 10% for 2021E and 2022E, the analyst said.
- STAG Industrial (STAG +0.4%) gets upgraded to Outperform from Neutral as Rodgers expects the REIT will "benefit from trading at a lower multiple than many of its peers against a negative interest rate sentiment.
- Sees cash SSNOI accelerating for STAG during 2022 to 4.1% in 2022E from an estimated 3.8% in 2021.
- See how Stag Industrial's (NYSE:STAG) total return of 45% in the past year exceeds Terreno's 39% increase and the S&P 500's 24% increase as seen in this chart.
- SA contributor Gen Alpha sees Stag's (STAG) growth accelerating as e-commerce picks up steam.