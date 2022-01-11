Chart Talk: GLD jumps back above its 200-day moving average
Jan. 11, 2022 3:33 PM ETSPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD)By: Jason Capul, SA News Editor
- The SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) jumped back above its 200-day moving average. The fund which tracks the price action of spot gold, is up 1.1%.
- GLD’s rise was caused by the dip in the U.S. dollar, which came from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony in front of congress. The precious metal is now looking to re-test its YTD high of 1,831, which took place on Jan. 3.
- Below is a chart of GLD crossing back above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, to learn more about GLD, see Seeking Alpha’s complete analysis of the fund.