Veeco Instruments jumps 9% after solid 2022 outlook
Jan. 11, 2022 3:41 PM ETVeeco Instruments Inc. (VECO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Veeco Instruments (VECO +8.7%) rallies right after the company initiated its 2022 outlook to sit above the market consensus in the investor presentation released on Tuesday.
- Revenue is expected to range between $640-$680M (+10% to +17% Y/Y), vs. consensus of $627.67M. That compares to FY21's revenue guidance of ~$580M.
- Quick look at the revenue break-up:
- Gross margin is to be between 42% and 44%, compared to 42% expected in FY21.
- Non-GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of $1.50-$1.70, compared to the consensus of $1.52.
- The stock in game-changing semiconductor industry has secured attractive ratings with SA Authors Bullish on VECO while Wall Street analysts and SA Quant analysis both rating the stock Very Bullish.
