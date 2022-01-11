Veeco Instruments jumps 9% after solid 2022 outlook

  • Veeco Instruments (VECO +8.7%) rallies right after the company initiated its 2022 outlook to sit above the market consensus in the investor presentation released on Tuesday.
  • Revenue is expected to range between $640-$680M (+10% to +17% Y/Y), vs. consensus of $627.67M. That compares to FY21's revenue guidance of ~$580M.
  • Quick look at the revenue break-up:
  • Gross margin is to be between 42% and 44%, compared to 42% expected in FY21.
  • Non-GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of $1.50-$1.70, compared to the consensus of $1.52.
  • The stock in game-changing semiconductor industry has secured attractive ratings with SA Authors Bullish on VECO while Wall Street analysts and SA Quant analysis both rating the stock Very Bullish.
  • Read more the stock in the contributor's Robert Castellano article: "Veeco: A Resurgence Of Growth"
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.