FDA mandates warning of risk of blood clotting disorder with J&J COVID vaccine

Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Rollout Continues From Kentucky

Jon Cherry/Getty Images News

  • The FDA has ordered that a warning on the risk of immune thrombocytopenia ("ITP"), a blood clotting disorder, be added to the fact sheet given to healthcare providers that administer the Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine.
  • ITP is a condition where the immune system mistakenly targets platelets that are needed for normal blood clotting, potentially leading to a dangerously low level of them.
  • Although rare, the warning states that the highest reporting rate (~1 case per 100,000 doses administered) is in females ages 30-49 years.
  • Both the J&J vaccine and the AstraZeneca (AZN +0.3%) shot have come under scrutiny over potential links to ITP.
