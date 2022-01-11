FDA mandates warning of risk of blood clotting disorder with J&J COVID vaccine
Jan. 11, 2022 By: Jonathan Block
- The FDA has ordered that a warning on the risk of immune thrombocytopenia ("ITP"), a blood clotting disorder, be added to the fact sheet given to healthcare providers that administer the Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine.
- ITP is a condition where the immune system mistakenly targets platelets that are needed for normal blood clotting, potentially leading to a dangerously low level of them.
- Although rare, the warning states that the highest reporting rate (~1 case per 100,000 doses administered) is in females ages 30-49 years.
- Both the J&J vaccine and the AstraZeneca (AZN +0.3%) shot have come under scrutiny over potential links to ITP.
