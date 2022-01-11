CVS Health sets a new 52-week high as COVID-19 vaccinations drive Q4 gains
Jan. 11, 2022 3:53 PM ETCVS Health Corporation (CVS)WBA, RADBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- CVS Health (CVS +0.9%) has led its peers Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA +1.0%) and Rite Aid (RAD +3.9%) to record a new 52-week high after the company raised its 2021 earnings guidance ahead of expectations.
- Speaking at the ongoing JPMorgan 40th Annual Healthcare Conference, CFO Shawn Guertin noted that the company’s retail sales led to 80% of its quarterly performance. He said that more than half of that came from COVID-19 vaccinations, which exceeded expectations, particularly in November and December, a month when sales of COVID test kits were also strong.
- As Omicron-driven surge in COVID-19 appears to be causing less need for medical care and hospitalizations, that will drive down costs for Aetna, the health insurance arm of CVS, Guertin remarked, comparing the situation to Delta surge.
- Meanwhile, commenting on the Biden administration’s plan requiring the private insurers to cover at-home-COVID tests, Guertin said it will result in a variety of outcomes. He noted a potential rise in demand for drugstore items, an increase in costs for the insurance business, and a drop in tests billed for medical professionals.
- Read: From Jan. 15, the Biden administration will require private health insurers to cover up to eight at-home COVID-19 tests for each member.