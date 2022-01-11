Why did ArcBest stock go down today? Profit-taking after a big run

Stock Chart Display Finance and Economy Concepts

cemagraphics/iStock via Getty Images

  • ArcBest Corporation (ARCB -3.9%) fell harder than trucking sector peers today as investors keep trimming their positions after shares hit a recent high of $125.
  • Even with today's decline, ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) is still up more than 60% over the last six months and comfortably above its 100-day and 200-day moving averages. Shares have more than doubled over the last year.
  • The big rally has not spoiled the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on ARCB, which stands at Very Bullish and ranks 5th out of 26 trucking stocks.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.