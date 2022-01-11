Why did ArcBest stock go down today? Profit-taking after a big run
Jan. 11, 2022 4:02 PM ETArcBest Corporation (ARCB)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- ArcBest Corporation (ARCB -3.9%) fell harder than trucking sector peers today as investors keep trimming their positions after shares hit a recent high of $125.
- Even with today's decline, ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) is still up more than 60% over the last six months and comfortably above its 100-day and 200-day moving averages. Shares have more than doubled over the last year.
- The big rally has not spoiled the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on ARCB, which stands at Very Bullish and ranks 5th out of 26 trucking stocks.