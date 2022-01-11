Minerva Surgical reports preliminary Q4 and FY21 revenue

  • Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) reports preliminary Q4 revenues of $13.5M - $13.7M ($13.27M consensus), vs. $13.6M in 4Q20.
  • FY21 revenues are expected to be in the range of $52.0M - $52.2M ($51.75M consensus), vs. $37.8M for FY20.
  • Ended 2021 with over $40M in cash and cash equivalents, reflecting the proceeds from the Company’s initial public offering completed on October 26, 2021.
  • Refinanced existing debt with a new $40M, five-year term loan from CIBC, substantially reducing the Company’s overall cost of capital.
  • Source: Press Release
