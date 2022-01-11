Quebecor gains 4% as Canaccord joins crowded bull camp
Jan. 11, 2022 4:06 PM ETQuebecor Inc. (QBCRF)SJR, RCI, QBCAFBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Quebecor (OTCPK:QBCRF) has risen 3.9% today following an upgrade to Buy at Canaccord Genuity, from Hold.
- The past year wasn't the company's year, the firm says - an "unusually poor" 2021 marked by worries both in wireless and in broadband subscriptions. The company also signaled that it might step in to buy Shaw Wireless (NYSE:SJR) if a planned acquisition by Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) fell through.
- But the bullish update to Buy - and the vast majority of covering analysts rate it a Buy - is justified by a "solid current balance sheet and excellent wireless execution," Canaccord says.