Quebecor gains 4% as Canaccord joins crowded bull camp

Quebecor headquarters in Montreal, QC, Canada.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Quebecor (OTCPK:QBCRF) has risen 3.9% today following an upgrade to Buy at Canaccord Genuity, from Hold.
  • The past year wasn't the company's year, the firm says - an "unusually poor" 2021 marked by worries both in wireless and in broadband subscriptions. The company also signaled that it might step in to buy Shaw Wireless (NYSE:SJR) if a planned acquisition by Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) fell through.
  • But the bullish update to Buy - and the vast majority of covering analysts rate it a Buy - is justified by a "solid current balance sheet and excellent wireless execution," Canaccord says.
