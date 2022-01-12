APEXX Global enters U.S. 'Buy Now, Pay Later' market

  • A new "Buy Now, Pay" Later player enters the U.S. market today, ratcheting up competition in the fast-growing sector.
  • London-based APEXX Global has more than 120 partners in European markets with enterprise clients including ASOS, eShopWorld, Air Seychelles, XE.com, Swoon, and others.
  • The closely held company estimates that it processed ~$20B by the end of 2021. It operates in more than 70 countries and says it saves users an average of 15% on processing costs.
  • APEXX's integrated platform has more than 14 BNPL providers, allowing merchants and payment service providers access to multiple BNPL providers across more than 40 markets through a consolidated API.
  • Other companies in the BNPL sector: PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM), Mastercard (NYSE:MA), Visa (NYSE:V), PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG), and Afterpay (OTCPK:AFTPY), which will become a part of Block (NYSE:SQ) at about Jan. 31.
