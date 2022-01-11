Why did JD.com stock jump up today? Atlantic Equities starts with overweight rating
Jan. 11, 2022 4:12 PM ETJD.com, Inc. (JD)AMZN, BABA, WB, BIDUBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) shares surged on Tuesday after Atlantic Equities started coverage on the Chinese e-commerce company with an overweight rating and a $100 price target.
- JD.com (JD) gained more than 10% to finish at $76.76, sitting near a one month high. Volume was also heavy, as more than 27 million shares changed hands, more than 2.7 times the average daily volume of just over 10 million.
- Separately, CNBC reported that JD.com was opening automated stores in Europe, akin to Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Go stores.
- Following the move higher was other Chinese tech stocks, as Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) all gained roughly 3% of more as tech stocks rebounded on Tuesday.
- Late last month, JD.com (JD) entered into a $2 billion, five-year unsecured term and revolving loan facility with five lead arrangers, its first green loan facility.