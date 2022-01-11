Why did Virgin Orbit stock rocket today? Launch scheduled for tomorrow
Jan. 11, 2022 4:10 PM ETVirgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (VORB)SPIR, SPCEBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) jumped almost 31% ahead of a launch of its third commercial space flight as early as tomorrow.
- Virgin Orbit earlier tweeted that it's still on track to hit the launch window for tomorrow, which opens at 1pm PT.
- The rocket launch window opens tomorrow and the backup windows extend through the month, according to a statement yesterday. The launch will include satellites for the US Department of Defense’s Space Test Program, Polish company SatRevolution, and Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR). Spire Global shares gained 12%.
- Shares of Virgin Orbit, which went public late last month through a de-spacing transaction, have recently staged a comeback after a tepid public debut.
- Virgin Orbit is targeting six launches this year, Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart said during a telephone press conference earlier. The company plans to launch out of Cornwall, England in the summer, which will be the first ever in the U.K. The launch tomorrow is from the Mohave, California.
- VORB is a sister company to billionaire Rich Branson’s privately held Virgin Atlantic airline and publicly traded space-tourism firm Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE).
- Last week, Richard Branson: Virgin Orbit has enough cash, will beat competition with nimble business model.