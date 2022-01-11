DoorDash gains after Evercore calls the stock a structural COVID winner
Jan. 11, 2022 4:11 PM ETDoorDash, Inc. (DASH)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Evercore ISI upgrades Door Dash (NYSE:DASH) to an Outperform rating after having it lined up at In Line. In its note released after the market closed, the firm also added DASH to its Tactical Action & Positioning Outperform List on the expectation for a near-term rally.
- Some of the reasons analyst Mark Mahaney and team are confident are that DASH is said to be dislocated and trading close to a trough multiple, DASH is a strong fundamental asset and a proven "Structural COVID" Winner, DASH’s platform is beginning to expand dramatically via non-food delivery and confidence that there is upside to Q4 and Q1 of 2022 Street estimates.
- The firm assigns a price target of $256 to DASH.
- Shares of DASH are up 1.71% in after-hours trading to $146.20.
- Evercore is fading Jim Chanos who is short DoorDash.