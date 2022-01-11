DoorDash gains after Evercore calls the stock a structural COVID winner

Trading Charts on a Display

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

  • Evercore ISI upgrades Door Dash (NYSE:DASH) to an Outperform rating after having it lined up at In Line. In its note released after the market closed, the firm also added DASH to its Tactical Action & Positioning Outperform List on the expectation for a near-term rally.
  • Some of the reasons analyst Mark Mahaney and team are confident are that DASH is said to be dislocated and trading close to a trough multiple, DASH is a strong fundamental asset and a proven "Structural COVID" Winner, DASH’s platform is beginning to expand dramatically via non-food delivery and confidence that there is upside to Q4 and Q1 of 2022 Street estimates.
  • The firm assigns a price target of $256 to DASH.
  • Shares of DASH are up 1.71% in after-hours trading to $146.20.
  • Evercore is fading Jim Chanos who is short DoorDash.
