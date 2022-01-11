PROCEPT BioRobotics reports Q4 revenue above consensus: Prelim

  • PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) reports preliminary revenue for its fourth quarter to exceed its expectation and top market consensus.
  • Q4 revenue is expected to be in the range of $9.8-10.1M, compared to $3.2M in 4Q20 and vs. consensus of $8.71M.
  • It includes: Total U.S. revenue of $8.4-$8.7M; U.S. system sales and rental revenue of about $5M; U.S. handpieces and other consumables revenue of ~$3.4M; and Total international revenue of about $1.4M.
  • For the full year, revenue is expected to be in the range of $34.1-$34.4M, compared to $7.7M a year ago.
  • "The significant growth is being driven by the successful execution of our strategy to deliver on both new system sales and increased procedure adoption for Aquablation therapy," says CEO Reza Zadno.
  • Also Read: PROCEPT BioRobotics hits post-IPO low as company named top M&A target for 2022
