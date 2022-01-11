Strike expands lightening payment service to Argentina amid hyperinflation

Hand using tablet with bitcoin link network and online concept

ra2studio/iStock via Getty Images

  • Strike (STRK) launches its lightening payment service in Argentina "to give hope to the people" amid hyperinflation in the country, Strike Founder Jack Mallers writes in a Twitter post on Tuesday.
  • Mallers explains that bitcoin (BTC-USD) can fix Argentina's economic slump since it allows Argentinians to hold digital tokens that gain in purchasing power against the peso and the U.S. dollar.
  • With Strike, Argentinians can now hold a stable cash balance that can be spent instantly with no fees, Mallers notes. "Cheap, instant, cash final, global payments of any size, for anyone, to anywhere. Even over @Twitter," he adds.
  • "Today, we launch a superior financial experience to a country that faces hyperinflation, predatory payment networks, and unusable cross-border transfers," Maller tweets. "Today, we use the world's monetary network, Bitcoin, to give hope to the people of Argentina.
  • Recall in mid-October, Strike launched Pay Me In Bitcoin.
