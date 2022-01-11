Iridex gains on Q4, FY21 prelim report
Jan. 11, 2022 4:16 PM ETIRIDEX Corporation (IRIX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) is trading +4.46% higher after-hour after issuing prelim results for Q4 and full year ended January 1, 2022.
- Q4 revenue is expected to be $15.1M to $15.3M (up around 24% Y/Y). Consensus revenue estimate for the quarter is $14.01M.
- During the quarter, the company sold 15,200 Cyclo G6 probes (+13% above the prior year quarter) and 90 Cyclo G6 Glaucoma Laser Systems (vs. 57 in the prior year quarter).
- Full year 2021 revenue is expected to be $53.7 million to $53.9 million (vs. 2020 revenue of $36.3 million).
- Consensus revenue estimate for the full year is $52.64M.
- The company sold 58,200 Cyclo G6 probes (vs. 45,800 in the prior year) and 243 Cyclo G6® Glaucoma Laser Systems (vs. 174 in the prior year).