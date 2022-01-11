HomeStreet prices $100M subordinated notes offering
HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) prices its public offering of $100M aggregate principal amount of its 3.50% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes at 100% of the notes' principal amount.
The offering is expected to close on Jan. 19 and the notes will mature on Jan. 30, 2032.
Interest on the notes will initially accrue at a rate equal to 3.50% per annum from and including Jan. 19, 2022 to, but excluding, Jan. 30, 2027, payable semiannually in arrears.
From and including Jan. 30, 2027, to, but excluding, Jan. 30, 2032, or the earlier redemption date, interest will accrue at a floating rate per annum equal to a benchmark rate, which is expected to be 3-month term SOFR, plus a spread of 215 bps, payable quarterly in arrears.
The notes are intended to qualify as Tier 2 capital for regulatory purposes.
Net proceeds will be used to repurchase shares and for working capital, including support for growth of its total assets.