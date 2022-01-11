HomeStreet prices $100M subordinated notes offering

  • Interest on the notes will initially accrue at a rate equal to 3.50% per annum from and including Jan. 19, 2022 to, but excluding, Jan. 30, 2027, payable semiannually in arrears.

  • From and including Jan. 30, 2027, to, but excluding, Jan. 30, 2032, or the earlier redemption date, interest will accrue at a floating rate per annum equal to a benchmark rate, which is expected to be 3-month term SOFR, plus a spread of 215 bps, payable quarterly in arrears.

  • The notes are intended to qualify as Tier 2 capital for regulatory purposes.

  • Net proceeds will be used to repurchase shares and for working capital, including support for growth of its total assets.

